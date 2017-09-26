Nation & World

Authorities investigate fatal police shooting in Tennessee

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 7:23 AM

FAIRVIEW, Tenn.

Authorities say police in Tennessee fatally shot a man who drew a gun on officers.

A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two officers from the Fairview Police Department responded early Tuesday to a disturbance call at a home in Williamson County.

The statement says officers encountered an armed man outside the home who refused to comply with commands and who drew his firearm after one officer deployed a stun gun that was ineffective. Authorities say that's when one of the officers fired his gun, killing the man.

Neither officer was injured.

The bureau did not release the identities of the man killed or the officers involved. The agency says it's collecting evidence and documenting the scene and will turn over findings to the local prosecutor's office for review.

