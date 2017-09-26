Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, right, welcomes U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, center, upon his arrival at the Defense Ministry office in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.
US defense chief Mattis visits India, reviews honor guard

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 12:39 AM

NEW DELHI

The U.S. secretary of defense is holding talks with the Indian prime minister, with discussions likely to focus on security in Afghanistan, military technology and a possible deal on fighter jets.

Jim Mattis is the first Cabinet-level official from President Donald Trump's administration to visit India.

He met early Tuesday with staff at the American embassy, before reviewing an Indian military honor guard in the capital. He was then scheduled for meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Mattis' newly appointed Indian counterpart, Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Discussions are likely to involve how the two democratic countries can bolster cooperation on security in Afghanistan and make progress on a deal for the U.S. to supply India with fighter jets.

