Philadelphia to honor black activist with City Hall statue

In this Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, photo, workers install the statue of Octavius Valentine Catto at City Hall in Philadelphia. A century before the fight to end Jim Crow segregation laws, Catto was leading a civil rights movement in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the city will laud Catto’s legacy with a statue in the shadow of City Hall, the first such named tribute for an African-American in a public space in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP David Maialetti