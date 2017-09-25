Nation & World

Pennsylvania funeral director arrested over corpse pictures

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 11:22 AM

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa.

A Pennsylvania funeral director has been charged with abusing corpses for allegedly taking cellphone pictures of the dead to "gross out" her friends and family.

Twenty-seven-year-old Angeliegha (an-jah-LEE'-ah) Stewart also faces a marijuana charge, after Monroe County detectives found conversations about deals when they searched her phone last month amid their investigation into the photos.

Authorities say Stewart took pictures of one corpse during an organ-harvesting process and others of a decomposing corpse. Some of the corpses were in caskets; some were not.

Authorities on Monday were still identifying the corpses.

Records show Stewart applied for a public defender, but that office said Monday it doesn't represent her.

A spokesman for the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home in East Stroudsburg says officials are "disappointed" in the allegations and cooperating with authorities.

