FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. Overshadowed by last week's showdown at the U.N. between the U.S. and North Korea, Abbas issued an ominous warning in his address to the world body. With hopes running out for an independent Palestinian state, the Palestinian leader said he may have no choice but to seek a single, binational state with Israel.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. Overshadowed by last week's showdown at the U.N. between the U.S. and North Korea, Abbas issued an ominous warning in his address to the world body. With hopes running out for an independent Palestinian state, the Palestinian leader said he may have no choice but to seek a single, binational state with Israel. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. Overshadowed by last week's showdown at the U.N. between the U.S. and North Korea, Abbas issued an ominous warning in his address to the world body. With hopes running out for an independent Palestinian state, the Palestinian leader said he may have no choice but to seek a single, binational state with Israel. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Palestinian government to visit Gaza in reunification step

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 6:30 AM

RAMALLAH, West Bank

The Palestinian prime minister says he will travel from the West Bank to the Gaza Strip next week in a step toward reconciliation with the rival Hamas militant group.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah says he will convene his Cabinet in Gaza next Tuesday.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since ousting Fatah-led forces of the Palestinian Authority in 2007.

The takeover has left the Palestinians torn between two governments, with President Mahmoud Abbas' Palestinian Authority in charge of autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Reconciliation attempts have repeatedly failed.

Hamas welcomed Hamdallah's announcement on Monday, and the United Nations offered to help.

Hamas offered this month to cede control to Abbas' government. But many thorny issues, including the fate of Hamas' armed forces, remain unresolved.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 3:07

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video