Palestinian government to visit Gaza in reunification step

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. Overshadowed by last week's showdown at the U.N. between the U.S. and North Korea, Abbas issued an ominous warning in his address to the world body. With hopes running out for an independent Palestinian state, the Palestinian leader said he may have no choice but to seek a single, binational state with Israel. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo