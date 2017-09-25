Nation & World

Shelling on Syrian president's hometown kills 2

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 5:27 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria

Syrian state media say two people have been killed in shelling on President Bashar Assad's ancestral village of Qardaha.

Syria's state broadcaster said Monday the village has been shelled by "terrorists" for two days straight. It says two people were wounded Sunday.

Qardaha is located in the coastal mountains of northwest Syria. Assad's father, the late president Hafez Assad, was born in Qardaha. He was buried there in 2000.

The village has been largely spared from the violence of Syria's civil war, which grew out of demonstrations in 2011 against the Assad family's four-decade rule.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the shelling, saying two civilians have been killed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 3:07

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video