FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Roger Stone talks to reporters outside a courtroom in New York. The House intelligence panel will interview two of President Donald Trump’s associates behind closed doors this week as congressional committees step up their investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and former staffer Boris Epshteyn will talk to the House panel. Stone will be interviewed on Sept. 26.
FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Roger Stone talks to reporters outside a courtroom in New York. The House intelligence panel will interview two of President Donald Trump’s associates behind closed doors this week as congressional committees step up their investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and former staffer Boris Epshteyn will talk to the House panel. Stone will be interviewed on Sept. 26. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo
FILE - In this March 30, 2017, file photo, Roger Stone talks to reporters outside a courtroom in New York. The House intelligence panel will interview two of President Donald Trump’s associates behind closed doors this week as congressional committees step up their investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and former staffer Boris Epshteyn will talk to the House panel. Stone will be interviewed on Sept. 26. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Trump campaign associates to talk to House intelligence

By TOM LOBIANCO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

September 25, 2017 3:54 AM

WASHINGTON

The House intelligence panel will interview two of President Donald Trump's associates behind closed doors this week as congressional committees step up their investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone and former staffer Boris Epshteyn will talk to the House panel. Stone confirmed his interview, which will be held Tuesday. Epshteyn also will speak to the committee this week, according to a source familiar with the interview. The person declined to be named because the panel's meetings are private.

The interviews come as the House and Senate intelligence panels are looking into the meddling and scrutinizing the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media. The Senate Intelligence committee will speak to officials from Twitter on Wednesday, also behind closed doors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 3:07

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video