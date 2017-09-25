Nation & World

Board to consider clemency for inmate set for execution

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 2:18 AM

ATLANTA

Georgia's parole board plans to consider clemency for an inmate scheduled for execution.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has a meeting scheduled Monday to hear arguments for and against clemency for Keith Leroy Tharpe, who's set to be put to death Tuesday.

The 59-year-old inmate was convicted in the Sept. 25, 1990, shooting death of his sister-in-law, Jaquelyn Freeman. Authorities say Tharpe stopped his estranged wife and sister-in-law as they drove to work and ordered them out of the car and then fatally shot Freeman.

The parole board is the only authority in Georgia with power to commute a death sentence.

In a clemency application, Tharpe's lawyers outlined Tharpe's rough childhood, struggles with substance abuse and his remorse over the killing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 3:07

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video