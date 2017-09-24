AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 file photo, Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch out their arms out to collect chocolates and milk distributed by Bangladeshi men at Taiy Khali refugee camp, Bangladesh. Children make up about 60 percent of the sea of humanity that has poured in to Bangladesh over the last four weeks fleeing terrible persecution in Myanmar. And the U.N.’s child rights agency UNICEF has so far counted about 1,400 children who have crossed the border without their parents. Dar Yasin, File AP Photo