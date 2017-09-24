Nation & World

Suicide bomber strikes convoy in Afghan capital, wounds 3

The Associated Press

September 24, 2017 3:17 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry says a suicide car bomber has struck a convoy of international forces in the capital, wounding three civilians.

The ministry's statement did not provide further details on Sunday's attack. No one claimed responsibility, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have repeatedly targeted Afghan and foreign forces in recent years.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban killed a district police chief in the southern Helmand province.

Omar Zwak, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says the officer was killed late Saturday when gunmen attacked his vehicle during a patrol. Another police officer was wounded.

The Taliban claimed the attack.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 3:07

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video