Man gets life in prison plus 50 years in student's slaying

Karen Bobo speaks to Zach Adams during the victim impact statement during the penalty phase of the Holly Bobo murder trial, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 in Savannah, Tenn. Adams, 33, avoided a possible death penalty by agreeing to a sentence of life in prison plus 50 years. A Hardin County jury convicted Adams on Friday of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011. The Jackson Sun via AP, Pool Kenneth Cummings