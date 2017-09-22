Profiles of the Little Rock Nine who integrated Central High

This combination of Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 photos shows eight of the Little Rock Nine, the black teenagers who had to be escorted by federal troops past an angry white mob and through the doors of Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., on Sept. 25, 1957. Top row from left are Minniejean Brown Trickey, Elizabeth Eckford and Ernest Green; middle row, Thelma Mothershed Wair, Melba Pattillo Beals, and Gloria Ray Karlmark; bottom row, Terrance Roberts and Carlotta Walls LaNier. Kelly Kissel AP Photo