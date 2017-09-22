Nation & World

Ann Coulter says she won't attend Berkeley free speech event

By JOCELYN GECKER Associated Press

September 22, 2017 2:06 PM

BERKELEY, Calif.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says she's not coming to "Free Speech Week" at the University of California, Berkeley, amid growing signs the event could fizzle.

The university says it is planning tight security around the event organized by right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos and scheduled to start Sunday.

Coulter told The Associated Press by email Friday that Yiannopoulos' team was in touch about speaking but she heard the school administration was "dead set on blocking" the event so she decided not to bother.

Students and faculty at UC Berkeley say they're getting tired of the campus being a political flashpoint.

Many students described the disruptions as an annoyance and say they try to stay away from protests due to fears about violence.

