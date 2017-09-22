Man convicted in kidnap, rape, murder of nursing student

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2014 file photo, a poster offering a reward for information in the disappearance of Holly Bobo, is displayed in a store window in Parsons, Tenn. The case against Zachary Adams, a man charged with kidnapping, raping and killing Bobo is “absolutely full of holes” and based on “non-evidence,” a defense attorney said Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Jennifer Thompson delivered closing arguments Thursday in the trial of Adams in Savannah. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo