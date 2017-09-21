Nation & World

Bomb kills 4 soldiers, wounds 6 in southern Thailand

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 11:07 PM

BANGKOK

Thai police say a roadside bomb in the country's insurgency-plagued south has killed four army rangers and wounded five other rangers and a civilian.

Pol. Col. Mana Daechawarit of the Sai Buri district police station in Narathiwat province says the soldiers were on patrol in Pattani province Friday morning when the pickup truck they were traveling in was struck by the blast.

More than 6,500 people have been killed since a Muslim separatist insurgency flared in Thailand's three southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat in 2004. Recent cease-fire talks between the government and some separatist factions have made little progress.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 3:07

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video