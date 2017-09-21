Girl hit by foul ball at Yankees game gets game's attention

In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, a young girl is carried out of the seating area after being hit by a line drive during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins, at Yankee Stadium in New York. About a third of the 30 major league teams, the Yankees not among them, have extended the netting to protect fans from balls entering the bleachers to at least the end of the dugout. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo