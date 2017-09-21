Turkey: Private jet goes off Istanbul runway, catches fire

Firefighters work at the scene of a crash of a small private jet, which ran off a runway while landing at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport and caught fire, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. The plane had taken off from the airport for northern Cyprus but soon detected a technical malfunction and decided to abort the flight and go back, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The jet's two pilots, flight attendant stewardess and one passenger were able to make it off the jet on their own. Flights at the airport were suspended after the accident, but soon resumed. DHA-Depo Photos via AP)