The Latest: White 'allies' march against verdict

Police dressed in riot gear stage in the front of the Saint Louis Galleria mall to clear protesters from the streets on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in St. Louis. St. Louis County police say they broke up a demonstration near the upscale mall because protesters weren't listening to instructions and tried to evade two lines of officers blocking the on-ramp to a highway. The protesters broke into groups, with some milling around near the highway entrance, some in the mall parking lot and others on a nearby street. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Laurie Skrivan