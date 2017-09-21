Nation & World

12-year-old ventriloquist wins 'America's Got Talent'

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017

LOS ANGELES

A 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the "America's Got Talent" crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition.

Darci Lynne Farmer, of Oklahoma City, beat out another youngster, 10-year-old singer Angelica Hale, for the 'AGT' title Wednesday by garnering the most votes from viewers.

Farmer told The Associated Press after the show that she was "overcome with joy and luckiness." Judge Heidi Klum said the girl "is the full package," adding that "she really touched people's hearts" and "made people laugh at home."

Farmer is the third ventriloquist to win the competition. Season 2 champ Terry Fator performed a duet with Farmer on the season finale and worked with her on her scripts.

