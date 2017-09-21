The Latest: US rescuers arrive to help in Mexico quake

More Videos 3:02 'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living' Pause 1:44 Southern Miss ground game gets rolling 2:37 How this community stepped up after 3 kids were diagnosed with same rare cancer 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:11 Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland 1:11 What is DIPG? 2:17 Why this mother keeps faith even after her daughter's deadly cancer diagnosis 2:24 3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame? 0:47 Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rescuers in Mexico work to rescue girl trapped in earthquake rubble The wiggling fingers of a young girl trapped in the rubble of her collapsed school in Mexico City raised hopes among hundreds of rescuers working furiously Wednesday to try to free her. Dozens of buildings were toppled by the powerful earthquake that killed at least 230 people, but it was the rescue operation at the Enrique Rebsamen school that was seen as emblematic of Mexicans' rush to save survivors before time runs out. Helmeted workers spotted the girl buried in the debris early Wednesday and shouted to her to move her hand if she could hear. Hours later the crews were still trying to free her. The wiggling fingers of a young girl trapped in the rubble of her collapsed school in Mexico City raised hopes among hundreds of rescuers working furiously Wednesday to try to free her. Dozens of buildings were toppled by the powerful earthquake that killed at least 230 people, but it was the rescue operation at the Enrique Rebsamen school that was seen as emblematic of Mexicans' rush to save survivors before time runs out. Helmeted workers spotted the girl buried in the debris early Wednesday and shouted to her to move her hand if she could hear. Hours later the crews were still trying to free her. Televisa via AP

