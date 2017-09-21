FILE - In this March 14, 2017 file photo, Hong Kong's then chief executive candidate Carrie Lam speaks during a debate in Hong Kong. Lam, who is now Hong Kong's chief executive, condemned criticism from British politicians over the city’s recent jailing of student activists. She said during a speech in London on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, that such comments are unfair and “disrespectful.”
Nation & World

Hong Kong leader condemns UK criticism over jailed activists

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 7:47 AM

LONDON

Hong Kong's leader has condemned criticism from British politicians over the city's recent jailing of student activists, saying such comments are unfair and "disrespectful."

Addressing a business dinner in London on Wednesday, Carrie Lam said she was "extremely disturbed" to hear criticism of Hong Kong's judicial independence from British politicians and commentators.

Tens of thousands in the Chinese city protested after a court overturned an earlier ruling to imprison three young pro-democracy protest leaders in August. The case raised fears Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government was clamping down on the opposition, and international politicians from Britain and elsewhere called it "an outrageous miscarriage of justice."

Lam insisted that the city, an ex-British colony that reverted to Chinese rule in 1997, is underpinned by a strong belief in the rule of law.

