Hong Kong leader condemns UK criticism over jailed activists

FILE - In this March 14, 2017 file photo, Hong Kong's then chief executive candidate Carrie Lam speaks during a debate in Hong Kong. Lam, who is now Hong Kong's chief executive, condemned criticism from British politicians over the city’s recent jailing of student activists. She said during a speech in London on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, that such comments are unfair and “disrespectful.” Vincent Yu, File AP Photo