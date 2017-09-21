Nation & World

'Nasty' to have service dog in restaurant, customer says

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 8:06 AM

DELAWARE CITY, Del.

An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.

The News Journal in Wilmington reported Wednesday that the video shows a woman yelling that it's "nasty" to have the dog in the restaurant. Nearby, a man holds the leash of a Great Dane wearing a vest indicating it's a "PTSD service dog."

The three-minute video shows a small group of people shouting inside Kathy's Crab House in Delaware City. As of Wednesday, it had been watched more than 400,000 times on YouTube.

The woman in the video, Ciara Miller, told the newspaper that she'd been called racial slurs before the camera was turned on. The veteran, retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Bill Austin, said no one said anything racial to Miller.

