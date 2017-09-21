Nation & World

Martha Stewart, others to attend women's empowerment event

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 5:08 AM

NEW YORK

Some famous friends will be on hand for Mika Brzezinski's latest "Know Your Value" event.

Martha Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jane Pauley are among those expected Oct. 30 for an all-day conference at Manhattan's Grand Hyatt hotel.

"Know Your Value" is based on the best-selling book by the co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The mission is to develop an "empowered community" for women in their personal and professional lives. Others who have appeared at "Know Your Value" gatherings include Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand of New York, Rachael Ray and Brooke Shields.

Brzezinski published her book in 2011 and started the "Know Your Value" movement three years later.

The Oct. 30 event is in partnership with NBCUniversal News Group.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 3:07

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video