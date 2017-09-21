Russian special forces helping Syrian troops in key city

FILE - In this July 27, 2017 file photo, a U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighter, runs as he fires mortars at Islamic State group militant, in Raqqa, northeast Syria. The Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, that the battle for the Islamic State group's de-facto capital, Raqqa, has reached its "final stages" with the opening of a new front. Hussein Malla, File AP Photo