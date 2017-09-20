Mexican family mourns 11 dead after church falls at baptism

CORRECTS AGE OF BABY TO TWO MONTHS, NOT TWO YEARS - The sky is exposed from inside Santiago Apostol church which collapsed during the 7.1 earthquake in the town of Atzala in Puebla state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. According to family related to 11 relatives who died inside the church during Tuesday's quake, the roof collapsed during a Mass held to baptize a two-month-old girl, and the only people who survived were the baby's father, the priest and the priest's assistant. Pablo Spencer AP Photo