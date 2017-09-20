April hearing set to determine if Durst is tried for murder

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. The preliminary hearing in the murder case against Durst has been delayed until 2018. A Los Angeles judge set an April 16 hearing to determine if Durst will stand trial in the killing of friend his close friend, Susan Berman. The hearing was originally scheduled for October in Los Angeles Superior Court. Jae C. Hong, Pool, File AP Photo