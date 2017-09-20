Pro, anti-telescope arguments aim to sway Hawaii land board

FILE - This Aug. 31, 2015, file photo shows telescopes on the summit of Mauna Kea on Hawaii's Big Island. Hawaii's land board will hear arguments over a judge's recommendation that a construction permit be granted for a giant telescope planned for a Hawaii mountain summit that some consider sacred. The $1.4 billion project is embroiled in another round of hearings after the state Supreme Court invalidated a construction permit the land board previously issued. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo