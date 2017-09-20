FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2015 file photo, State Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, speaks during a news conference at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Sen. Raoul is running for Illinois attorney general next year, becoming the second Democratic state lawmaker to throw his hat in the ring. It's an open contest after Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced last week that she won't seek a fifth term.
Nation & World

State Sen Raoul to run for Illinois attorney general in 2018

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 2:16 PM

CHICAGO

State Sen. Kwame Raoul is running for Illinois attorney general next year, becoming the second Democratic state lawmaker to throw his hat in the ring.

It's an open contest after Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced last week that she won't seek a fifth term.

Raoul, an attorney, tells The Associated Press Wednesday that Madigan's departure leaves a big void, but he has the experience and ability to continue her "great work."

Raoul was appointed to the Senate in 2004 to fill the vacancy left by then-state Sen. Barack Obama's election to the U.S. Senate.

The 52-year-old Raoul has received an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, a Chicago Democrat.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination is state Rep. Scott Drury. Republican candidate Erika Harold, a lawyer and former Miss America from Urbana, is also running.

