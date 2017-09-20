State Sen Raoul to run for Illinois attorney general in 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2015 file photo, State Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, speaks during a news conference at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. Sen. Raoul is running for Illinois attorney general next year, becoming the second Democratic state lawmaker to throw his hat in the ring. It's an open contest after Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced last week that she won't seek a fifth term. Seth Perlman, File AP Photo