10 Things to Know for Thursday

An injured person is carried after being rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Colonia Obrera neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing at least more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped. Miguel Tovar AP Photo