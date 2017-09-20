Nation & World

2 killed, 3 injured in rare shooting incident in Taiwan

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 3:25 AM

TAIPEI, Taiwan

Taiwan's official news agency says two people have been killed and three others injured in a rare shooting incident in a suburb of the capital, Taipei.

The Central News Agency said rescuers discovered the victims in the town of Tucheng on Wednesday afternoon. It said two men, aged 19 and 30, were killed and a man and woman were struck with bullets and injured. Another woman was grazed.

No suspects were identified or motive given for the shooting.

Although Taiwan is home to organized criminal groups, firearms are difficult to obtain and violent crime is relatively rare.

