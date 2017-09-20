Image of rapper Drake imposed into park renovation rendering

Nation & World

The New York City Parks Department livened up a rendering of a planned park renovation by inserting an image of the Grammy-winning rapper Drake into the background, alongside an image of rapper Akon laughing in the foreground.

The image of Drake is taken from the television show "Degrassi: The Next Generation" where the rapper played a student who used a wheelchair after being shot. The New York Post reports (http://nyp.st/2hgwXXv ) the rendering featuring Drake appears on page 52 of a 59-page document outlining the renovation plan for Brooklyn's Fort Greene Park released Tuesday.

Parks spokesman Sam Biederman referenced lyrics from Drake's song "Started From the Bottom" when asked about the rendering. He says they "started at the bottom of Fort Greene Park's signature hill, now we're here with the final design."

