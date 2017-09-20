Nation & World

Australia prime minister says 50 refugees will soon go to US

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 12:35 AM

CANBERRA, Australia

The Australian prime minister says the first 50 refugees to be resettled in the United States under a contentious agreement with Australia will be notified within days that they will be leaving the Pacific island camps where they have languished for years.

Former President Barack Obama's administration agreed to accept up to 1,250 of the refugees — mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka — in a deal some saw as repayment for Australia agreeing to accept Honduran and Salvadoran refugees under a U.S.-led resettlement program from a camp in Costa Rica.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Wednesday the first wave of around 50 refugees kept by Australia on Nauru and Papua New Guinea would soon be notified that they had been accepted by the United States.

