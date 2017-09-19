Nation & World

Police: Third arrest made in London subway attack

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 3:34 PM

LONDON

British police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the bomb that partially exploded on a London subway last week.

Police said they arrested a 25-year-old man in Wales on Tuesday evening under the Terrorism Act.

They say a property in Newport, Wales is being searched.

Two other men arrested over the weekend — an 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria — remain in custody. Neither has been charged.

The partially exploded bomb injured 30 people when it detonated inside a crowded subway car on Friday.

Islamic State extremists have claimed responsibility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 3:07

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video