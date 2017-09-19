Police block off streets in front of a police station at Georgia Tech where protests happened earlier and at least one police car was burned on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in Atlanta. Protesters were demonstrating against the shooting, which resulted in a fatality, of a student on Saturday.
Police block off streets in front of a police station at Georgia Tech where protests happened earlier and at least one police car was burned on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in Atlanta. Protesters were demonstrating against the shooting, which resulted in a fatality, of a student on Saturday. Kevin D. Liles AP Photo

Post-vigil protest for slain Georgia Tech student; 3 arrests

By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

September 19, 2017 3:25 AM

ATLANTA

Georgia Tech officials say three people were arrested during a protest after a vigil for a student who was fatally shot by campus police.

Investigators said police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person who fit Schultz's physical description.

Georgia Tech officials Monday night urged students to stay indoors because of violent protests on campus.

University spokesman Lance Wallace said in a statement that after the vigil, a group of about 50 protesters marched to the campus police department. He said one police vehicle was damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries, with one taken to a hospital for treatment.

Wallace says three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer.

