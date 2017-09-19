Nation & World

3 soldier remain hospitalized after Fort Bragg explosion

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 3:09 AM

FORT BRAGG, N.C.

Three soldiers remain hospitalized after last week's deadly training accident at Fort Bragg.

The Fayetteville Observer reports the soldiers are being treated on post at Womack Army Medical Center and off the post at an unspecified hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Thirty-two-year-old Staff Sgt. Alexander Dalida was killed during a demolition accident during Green Beret training Thursday and seven others were injured, including a civilian with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Three people were treated and released the same day, including the civilian, and another was released from care before Monday afternoon.

U.S. Army Special Operations Command officials said Monday that certain training exercises have been indefinitely suspended. The blast remains under investigation.

