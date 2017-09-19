AP PHOTOS: Haitians bound for US settle in Mexico

In this June 6, 2017 photo, Abelson Etienne removes the top to a pot of rice on a stove in his apartment in Tijuana, Mexico. Etienne dreams of medical school but his only commitment is to rejoin his wife. “There’s so much work in Tijuana,” he said while a pot of fish stew with mangoes and tomatoes simmered on an electric burner in the two-room apartment that he rents with three other Haitians. “I’ve been treated very well in Mexico.” Gregory Bull AP Photo