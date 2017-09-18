The Latest: Russia slams UN report on Syria 'war crimes'

In this Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 photo Russian military police soldiers walk out side a hospital in Deir el-Zor, Syria. A U.S.-backed force in Syria said a Russian airstrike wounded six of its fighters Saturday near the eastern city of Deir el-Zour while in southeast Syria, Syrian troops and their Iran-backed allies began a new offensive aiming to capture areas along the Iraq border under the cover of Russian airstrikes. AP Photo)