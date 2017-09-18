Street art museum opens in Berlin, a hub for the scene

The paintings, from left: 'Shirt Mask x Paper Plane' by Numo Viegas, 'The Fighter' by El Mac and 'Street Face' by Lister displayed inside the exhibition of the new Urban Nation Museum for Urban Contemporary Art in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. The opening exhibition, which will last for around nine months, aims to introduce visitors to the culture of urban art. Director Yasha Young worked with eight curators from various countries to produce a show that explores strands including portraits, pop art and activism. Markus Schreiber AP Photo