FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour's European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems. The six-week part of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on Sept. 21.
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour's European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems. The six-week part of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on Sept. 21. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour's European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems. The six-week part of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on Sept. 21. Matt Slocum, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Lady Gaga postpones European leg of world tour

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 3:45 AM

LONDON

Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour's European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems.

The six-week part of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on Sept. 21.

Tour promoter Live Nation says that "Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement."

Last week, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter pulled out of a performance in Brazil after being hospitalized with "severe physical pain." Earlier this month, Lady Gaga postponed a Montreal concert.

Lady Gaga said Monday on Instagram that's she been honest about her "physical and mental health struggles" and has been "searching for years to get to the bottom of them."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi 3:07

Talking about the Freedom to Marry - Out Here in Mississippi

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video