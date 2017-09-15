FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Louis Police Department shows former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the December 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. A television station reported that a ruling is expected Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in Stockley's case, and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has put the National Guard on standby in case unrest breaks out.
Nation & World

With ruling near in ex-St. Louis officer's trial, calm urged

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 12:25 AM

ST. LOUIS

Preparations for possible protests are set in St. Louis, where a judge may rule Friday in the murder trial of a white former police officer who fatally shot a black suspect.

Jason Stockley's first-degree murder trial concluded Aug. 9 and St. Louis has been on edge awaiting Judge Timothy Wilson's ruling.

Stockley testified he shot Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011 because he thought the drug suspect was reaching for a gun. Prosecutors say Stockley planted the weapon.

Media reports and preparation announcements from officials indicate that Wilson may rule Friday. Gov. Eric Greitens has the National Guard on standby. Police are working 12-hour shifts, starting Friday. All downtown courthouses will be closed, including the federal courthouse.

Greitens and Mayor Lyda Krewson are urging calm. Also asking for peace is Smith's fiancée, Christina Wilson.

