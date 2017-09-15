Vietnamese villagers move a fishing boat on shore in northern Thanh Hoa province, Vietnam, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. Vietnam on Thursday was bracing for typhoon Doksuri, which is expected to be the most powerful tropical cyclone to hit the Southeast Asian country in several years.
Nation & World

Typhoon Doksuri slams into central Vietnam with winds, rains

The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 12:20 AM

HANOI, Vietnam

Typhoon Doksuri has slammed into central Vietnam with maximum sustained winds of 135 kilometers (84 miles) per hour, blowing off roofs, felling trees and electricity poles.

Disaster official Ngo Duc Hoi in Ha Tinh province, where the typhoon made landfall Friday, says six coastal districts are feeling the brunt of the typhoon.

There are no immediate reports of casualties amid gusts of up to 185 kph (115 mph) and heavy rain.

Forecasters have warned of flash floods and landslides in some parts of the country's northern and central regions.

