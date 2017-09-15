Verdict rejected in Slender Man stabbing case; jury works on

Anissa Weier, left, listens as her attorney Maura McMahon questions a witness Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Waukesha County Court, Waukesha County, Wis. Prosecutors allege that Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured classmate Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park in May 2014 and stabbed her 19 times. The girls have said it was an effort to to please a fictional horror character known as Slender Man. Michael Sears