Nation & World

July 16, 2017 12:42 AM

Pre-dawn house fire in eastern China kills 22 residents

The Associated Press
BEIJING

A pre-dawn fire in a two-story house in eastern China on Sunday killed 22 people and injured three, authorities said.

The city of Changshu in Jiangsu province, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Shanghai, said in a brief social media post that the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. It said authorities put out the fire and finished cleaning the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

It's not clear how many residents survived.

An earlier report by the official Xinhua News Agency said more than 20 people lived in the house, citing unnamed sources.

Phones at the city's publicity department rang unanswered.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video