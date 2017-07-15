Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run as Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith looks to the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Chicago.
Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, right, celebrates after hitting a two-run home run as Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith looks to the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo
Nation & World

July 15, 2017 9:43 PM

Cruz homers as Mariners edge White Sox 4-3

By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO

Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager homered, and the sloppy Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Seattle committed three errors, and Felix Hernandez (5-3) plunked Jose Abreu twice and threw a wild pitch. But Cruz's two-run shot off Anthony Swarzak (4-3) — just the second homer allowed by the reliever this season — made it 4-3 Mariners in the sixth, and their bullpen shut down the lowly White Sox the rest of the way.

Steve Cishek, Tony Zych and Nick Vincent each pitched a scoreless inning before Edwin Diaz finished for his 15th save in 18 chances. The right-hander struck out Abreu with runners on first and second for the final out.

Diaz also got the save in Seattle's 4-2 win in the series opener Friday night.

