Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel AP Photo

Nation & World

July 15, 2017 8:53 PM

Choo drives in go-ahead run in 8th as Texas beats Royals 1-0

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Shin-Soo Choo flared a lazy fly ball down the left-field line with one out in the ninth inning, driving in the only run off Danny Duffy and giving the Texas Rangers a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Duffy and Rangers counterpart Cole Hamels matched each other through seven innings, neither bending before Hamels finally departed for reliever Jose Leclerc (2-2) with two out in the eighth.

Duffy (5-6) began the ninth and gave up a weak single to Jonathan Lucroy. After pinch-runner Joey Gallo took second on a sacrifice bunt by Delino DeShields, Choo got just enough wood on Duffy's 91st pitch to drop a fly ball in front of left fielder Alex Gordon and score the game's only run.

Leclerc walked the leadoff man in the ninth, but Alex Claudio struck out Eric Hosmer and got Salvador Perez to ground into a double play to earn his third save and second in as many nights.

Texas won its 12th straight win over Kansas City dating to last July.

