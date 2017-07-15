Nation & World

Rooted in Florida: German, Irish top ancestries in state

The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

When it comes to ancestral roots, it turns out the Germans have a leg up in Florida.

New U.S. Census data released last week shows that about 10 percent of Florida's 20 million residents say they have German ancestry.

About 9 percent of Floridians claim Irish roots, more than 7 percent claim English ancestry and 7 percent claim Cuban roots.

The ancestral roots with the smallest representation in Florida were Somalis, Ugandans and people from Sierra Leone.

The data comes from 2015, the most recent year available.

