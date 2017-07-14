FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Betty Shelby leaves the courtroom with her husband, Dave, right, after the jury in her manslaughter case began deliberations in Tulsa, Okla. Shelby, who was acquitted in May of fatally shooting an unarmed black man, has submitted her resignation from the police force, her lawyer said Friday, July 14, 2017.
FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Betty Shelby leaves the courtroom with her husband, Dave, right, after the jury in her manslaughter case began deliberations in Tulsa, Okla. Shelby, who was acquitted in May of fatally shooting an unarmed black man, has submitted her resignation from the police force, her lawyer said Friday, July 14, 2017. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Betty Shelby leaves the courtroom with her husband, Dave, right, after the jury in her manslaughter case began deliberations in Tulsa, Okla. Shelby, who was acquitted in May of fatally shooting an unarmed black man, has submitted her resignation from the police force, her lawyer said Friday, July 14, 2017. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo

Nation & World

July 14, 2017 2:18 PM

The Latest: Result of internal investigation may go unknown

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

The Latest on the resignation of a white Oklahoma police officer recently acquitted of fatally shooting an unarmed black man (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

The results of an internal investigation into a white Oklahoma police officer recently acquitted in the fatal shooting an unarmed black man may not be known now that the officer has resigned.

A lawyer for Officer Betty Shelby says Friday her client sent a letter of resignation to the Tulsa police department. Shelby's resignation is effective Aug. 3.

Shelby was acquitted of manslaughter in May in last year's shooting death of Terence Crutcher.

Tulsa police spokesman Sgt. Shane Tuell would not speak specifically about Shelby but said internal investigations end when officers are no longer employed by the department.

Shelby has been working in an administrative role at the police department since she returned to work two days after her acquittal.

___

12:05 p.m.

A white Oklahoma police officer recently acquitted in the fatal shooting an unarmed black man says in a press release that her desk job has made her feel isolated from her colleagues.

In May, a jury acquitted Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby of manslaughter in the fatal shooting last year of Terence Crutcher. Shelby submitted her resignation from the police department Friday.

Shelby sent the release Friday via the Tulsa branch of a national police union. She says she is praying for healing for Crutcher's family and the community.

The officer had been working in an administrative role at the police department since she returned to work days after her acquittal.

Crutcher's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court in June against Shelby and the city of Tulsa.

___

11:35 a.m.

The lawyer for a white Oklahoma police officer recently acquitted of fatally shooting an unarmed black man says her client has submitted her resignation from the police force.

A jury in May acquitted Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby of manslaughter in the killing of Terence Crutcher last year.

Attorney Shannon McMurray says Shelby has submitted a resignation letter to the department, effective Aug. 3.

Tulsa police spokeswoman officer Jeannie McKenzie did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Shelby had been working in an administrative role at the police department since she returned to work days after her acquittal. McMurray says her client is not cut out for a desk job.

Crutcher's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court in June against the city of Tulsa and Shelby.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

View More Video