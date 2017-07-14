The Latest: Result of internal investigation may go unknown

FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Betty Shelby leaves the courtroom with her husband, Dave, right, after the jury in her manslaughter case began deliberations in Tulsa, Okla. Shelby, who was acquitted in May of fatally shooting an unarmed black man, has submitted her resignation from the police force, her lawyer said Friday, July 14, 2017. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo