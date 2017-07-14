Pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers of the legislature council, Edward Yiu, Nathan Law, Leung Kwok-hung and Lau Siu-lai protest outside the High Court in Hong Kong, Friday, July 14, 2017. Four lawmakers were disqualified by court as they failed to take their oaths correctly in last year's elections during the day of the initial Legislative Council swearing-in ceremony.
Nation & World

July 14, 2017 4:55 AM

Hong Kong court disqualifies 4 lawmakers over oath taking

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

A court in Hong Kong has disqualified four opposition lawmakers from office for having used their oath-taking as an apparent protest against Beijing.

The Chinese territory's Court of First Instance on Friday ruled that the four had not been sincere when they altered their oaths in various ways and declared their seats vacant.

That follows the government's successful move last year to disqualify two other young lawmakers who used an anti-China slur as a form of protest while being sworn in.

The four disqualified on Friday had originally been allowed to retake their oaths, which were accepted, unlike the other two who were disqualified last year without a second chance.

