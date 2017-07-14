A portrait of late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo is displayed for mourning outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Friday, July 14, 2017. As tributes rolled in Friday to mourn China's most famous political prisoner, a newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party dismissed Liu as a pawn of the West whose legacy will soon fade.
A portrait of late Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo is displayed for mourning outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Friday, July 14, 2017. As tributes rolled in Friday to mourn China's most famous political prisoner, a newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party dismissed Liu as a pawn of the West whose legacy will soon fade.
July 14, 2017 4:03 AM

Image of Asia: Mourning Liu Xiaobo in Hong Kong

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Kin Cheung, flowers and messages of condolence are left for Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo at the Beijing government office in Hong Kong.

Kin said groups of mourners, some in tears, came to the site as less than 10 police officers stood guard nearby.

As tributes rolled in Friday to mourn China's most famous political prisoner, a newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party dismissed Liu as a pawn of the West whose legacy will soon fade.

Liu died Thursday of liver cancer while serving an 11-year sentence on charges of incitement to subvert state power. He was 61.

