AP PHOTOS: Newly clean Portland river enjoys renaissance

In this Thursday, July 6, 2017 photo, Curt Ellsworth puts up a sign at a section of newly formed beach, named Poet's Beach, on the Willamette River in downtown Portland, Ore. Portland is well-known as a tree-hugging, outdoorsy city, but the river that powers through its downtown has never been part of that green reputation. For decades, residents have been repulsed by the idea of swimming in the Willamette River because of weekly sewage overflows that created a bacterial stew. Now, the recent completion of a $1.4 billion sewage pipe has flushed those worries - and the river once shunned by swimmers is enjoying a rapid renaissance. Don Ryan AP Photo